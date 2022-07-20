AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday night is the last night you can enjoy some Blues on the Green this summer.

The popular music festival from ACL Radio kicks off at 7 p.m. at Zilker Park with Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Mèlat and Angèlica Rahe.

The concert series is free to attend.

ACL Radio said you can park at Zilker Park by getting a $20 parking pass on-site, or you can park at the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Rd. for an $8 fee and walk to the park.

You can also park at Austin High School at 1715 W. Cesar Chavez St. for a $10 fee and walk to the park.

Barton Springs Road will be shut down from Azie Morton Road west to Columbus Road.

Capital Metro MetroRapid route 803 will drop you off at Barton Springs and Lamar. MetroBus routes 3 and 30 also stop near Zilker Park.

Bike racks will be located at multiple spots throughout the park. Bike share parking is also available nearby. There are three bike parking locations close to Zilker Park:

ACL Radio said you can bring water, blankets, lawn chairs and dogs on leashes.

You can’t bring glass, alcohol, weapons or Styrofoam.