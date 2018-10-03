Last chance: How to register to vote before the midterm elections

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vote Here sign. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The November midterms are fast approaching. Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register if you're planning on voting in the Nov. 6 election. Here is how you can register to vote, or check your registration status.

You must be registered to vote in the state of Texas and meet these criteria:

You are a United States citizen.

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application.

You will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election.

You are not a convicted felon. You may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole.

Check your registration status

The first thing you should do is determine your registration status. To check your status you will need one of three things.

Your Texas driver's license number.

Your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), which appears on your voter registration certificate.

Your first and last name

To find out if you are already registered, click here.

Registering to vote

If you discover you are not registered, don't worry! You still have some time.

You can register in person at the Voter Registrar's office in your county. In some counties, the election administrator or county clerk can also register you to vote.

Registration applications can also be sent in by mail. They can be picked up at your county's Voter Registrar's office, libraries, government offices, or high schools. Mailed in applications will go into effect 30 days after they are submitted.

It is also possible to fill out an application online, print it out, sign it, and mail it to your local County Voter Registrar. It is important to remember that mailed in applications will go into effect 30 days after they are submitted. To begin an online application click here.

Early voting

Texas has early voting beginning Monday, Oct. 22 and continuing through Friday, Nov. 2.

Anyone registered can vote early in person by going to any early voting location in their county of residence. Early voting locations will show up on votetexas.gov two days before early voting begins. You may also contact the Voter Registrar's office in your county for a list of early voting locations.

It is also possible to vote early by mail. You are able to mail in your ballot early if:

You will be away from your county during election day and early voting.

You are sick/disabled.

You are 65 years or older on election day.

You are confined to jail but still eligible to vote.

You can receive a formal application for a ballot-by-mail from the Secretary of State's office, your county's Early Voting Clerk, or you can download an application here.

For more information on early voting click here.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.