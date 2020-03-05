Largest lab-grown diamond ring in the world for sale at Austin jewelry store

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin jewelry store currently has the largest lab-grown diamond in the world for sale.

The 15.32 carat ring is sitting in the Austin Diamond Room store located in west Austin.

It’s available for purchase, but if Austinites just want to get a peek, that is an option as well.

The ring is described by The Austin Diamond Room’s representatives as having a delicate a halo setting with diamond split shank.

Digital Reporter Chelsea Moreno will find out how the diamond was made and for what price the ring is being sold at. Check back for updates.

