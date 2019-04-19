Large-scale Good Friday events to impact Austin traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Easter Sunday is just around the corner, but first Austin drivers should expect to have their traffic impacted by two large-scale Good Friday events.
First is the Good Friday Pilgrimage organized by the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin. The nine-mile walk starts at the St Mary Cathedral in downtown Austin and ends at the Austin Schoenstatt Shrine on 225 Addie Roy Road in West Austin.
The walk will have members of the congregation crossing North Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road, Mopac Expressway and Bee Cave Road. The pilgrimage begins at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 6:15 p.m.
More information on the Good Friday Pilgrimage can be found on the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin website.
The second event is the large Good Friday service at the University of Texas' Frank Erwin Center at 1701 Red River St. The service will see some of Austin's numerous faith leaders and musicians join with a 100-voice choir to kick off the Easter weekend.
The service begins at 6 p.m. but doors open at 5 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend.
More information on the service and parking guidelines can be found on the Frank Erwin Center website.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Apache Shores assault survivor speaks, hoping to catch her attacker
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime, likely in the morning hours of August 30, 2018, a woman living in the 1900 block of Platte Pass in the Apache Shores neighborhood of Travis County, was attacked and left for dead. She, along with her four-year-old daughter, are believed to have been beaten with a baseball bat found inside the home. The suspect who attacked them has yet to be found.
Nearly eight months after the attack, law enforcement has renewed its efforts to find the suspect involved.
Both victims survived the attack but received significant injuries to their skulls. The woman spent almost six weeks in the hospital recovering. For two of those weeks, she was in a coma.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Child advocates and religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An unlikely partnership has joined together to protect children in Texas who are struggling through the foster care system. Representatives of the church and state are locking in on children still discovering who they really are.
"Coming into foster care, they are already layered with issues of pain and suffering," said Dennise Jackson, the recruitment and retention officer with Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA.
CASA uncovered startling statistics about the children they represent.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chief Brian Manley to detail project aimed at revitalizing Riverside
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced Friday a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that enabled APD to launch an initiative called Riverside Togetherness.
It's aimed at creating a safer environment in the Riverside area of southeast Austin.
Police Chief Brian Manley said that neighborhood makes up less than one percent of Austin in size, but about 10 percent of rapes and robberies happen there.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats