Large-scale Good Friday events to impact Austin traffic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2018 Citywide Good Friday Service at Frank Erwin Center (KXAN Photo/Yoojin Cho)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Easter Sunday is just around the corner, but first Austin drivers should expect to have their traffic impacted by two large-scale Good Friday events.

First is the Good Friday Pilgrimage organized by the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin. The nine-mile walk starts at the St Mary Cathedral in downtown Austin and ends at the Austin Schoenstatt Shrine on 225 Addie Roy Road in West Austin.

The walk will have members of the congregation crossing North Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road, Mopac Expressway and Bee Cave Road. The pilgrimage begins at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 6:15 p.m.

More information on the Good Friday Pilgrimage can be found on the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin website.

The second event is the large Good Friday service at the University of Texas' Frank Erwin Center at 1701 Red River St. The service will see some of Austin's numerous faith leaders and musicians join with a 100-voice choir to kick off the Easter weekend.

The service begins at 6 p.m. but doors open at 5 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend.

More information on the service and parking guidelines can be found on the Frank Erwin Center website.