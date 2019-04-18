Lanes reopen after traffic fatality southwest Austin Thursday morning
AUSTIN (KXAN) -— Eastbound lanes of Highway 290 have reopened near Oak Hill following a deadly crash.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the wreck took place near the intersection of U.S. 290 and Farm-to-Market 1826 at 6:53 a.m.
Austin police say the crash occurred when an SUV was exiting a private drive on US 290. The driver allegedly ignored a posted sign that said "right turn only," and turned left into traffic.
A silver car collided with the SUV and was sent into the eastbound lanes of US 290 where it was struck a second time by a truck.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for ignoring a posted sign.
According to TxDOT as of 11:35 a.m. all lanes have been reopened on US 290.
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats