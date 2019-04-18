Lanes reopen after traffic fatality southwest Austin Thursday morning

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KXAN File Image

AUSTIN (KXAN) -— Eastbound lanes of Highway 290 have reopened near Oak Hill following a deadly crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the wreck took place near the intersection of U.S. 290 and Farm-to-Market 1826 at 6:53 a.m.

Austin police say the crash occurred when an SUV was exiting a private drive on US 290. The driver allegedly ignored a posted sign that said "right turn only," and turned left into traffic.

A silver car collided with the SUV and was sent into the eastbound lanes of US 290 where it was struck a second time by a truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for ignoring a posted sign.

According to TxDOT as of 11:35 a.m. all lanes have been reopened on US 290.