Lanes on I-35 reopen after demolition of St. John's Avenue bridge
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes on Interstate highway 35 have been reopened after the completed demolition of the St. John's Avenue bridge, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The first phase of the bridge's demolition began Friday, May 31. The lanes along I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 were shifted down to two lanes for the past two weekends for the demolition of the bridge.
The next step after the demolition of the bridge is to reconstruct it as part of the "I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 project." This project will take a couple of months lasting into late summer. A temporary walkway will be constructed so pedestrians and bicyclists can cross I-35 at St. Johns Avenue.
Police investigating shots fired in UT Austin's West Campus
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and Austin police are investigating after reports of shots fired in West Campus in the early Sunday morning hours.
UT Austin police tweeted about the incident at 2500 Leon Street around 1 a.m. The area is just east of Lamar near the UT Austin campus.
The tweet said no one was injured and the suspect description was unclear.
Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car while riding a scooter on Rainey Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in downtown Austin overnight, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
The crash occurred at the 70 block of Rainey Street around 2:30 a.m.
The woman hit was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
Austin's Second Street neighborhood ranked among friendliest in US by National Geographic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's Second Street neighborhood recently was listed on National Geographic Traveler's list of 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.
The list was formulated using a survey gauging walkability, home affordability, public spaces, restaurants, etc. In addition, social media and perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp were factored.
The Second Street listing mentions the Moody Theater, home of Austin City Limits; the Violet Crown Cinema and The Line hotel.
