Lanes on I-35 reopen after demolition of St. John's Avenue bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes on Interstate highway 35 have been reopened after the completed demolition of the St. John's Avenue bridge, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The first phase of the bridge's demolition began Friday, May 31. The lanes along I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 were shifted down to two lanes for the past two weekends for the demolition of the bridge.

The next step after the demolition of the bridge is to reconstruct it as part of the "I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 project." This project will take a couple of months lasting into late summer. A temporary walkway will be constructed so pedestrians and bicyclists can cross I-35 at St. Johns Avenue.