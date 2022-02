AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are on the scene of a gas line that has been struck in north Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said a gas line was hit at N. Lamar and Ferguson Drive on Friday morning.

Lane closures were underway near the entrance to the China Shopping Center, AFD said.

It was unclear if anyone was evacuated.

According to AFD, people in the food trailers nearby smelled gas.

Expect delays in the area.