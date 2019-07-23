Landmark Austin eatery to close after 65 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owners of El Patio restaurant announced in a press release Tuesday that the Mexican food eatery will close after 65 years.

The landmark restaurant near the University of Texas at Austin located at 2938 Guadalupe Street will close its doors for good on Aug. 9, the owners say.

Paul and MaryAnn Joseph on their wedding day. (Image courtesy El Patio)

“We are happy to be able to say the decision to close and retire was made by the Joseph family,” they wrote. “It is not due to any external factors. Quite simply, we are proud of our legacy, but ready to move on to other endeavors.”

The family describes founder Paul Joseph as one of “Austin’s early pioneers in the Mexican restaurant business.”

“He had a vision of serving the best quality Mexican food,” they wrote. “And we can proudly say our family has fulfilled that promise for over six decades.”

(Image courtesy El Patio)

The restaurant celebrated 65 years of business in January with Mayor Steve Adler proclaiming Jan. 4, 2019 as “El Patio Restaurant Day in Austin.” At the time, owner David Joseph told KXAN he felt “blessed,” to be in business.

El Patio is the latest in a long string of closures of long-time Austin restaurants. Among the Austin fixtures that have brought down their shutters in recent years are Ruby’s BBQ, The Frisco, Hill’s Cafe and Threadgill’s that all closed in 2018.