Lake Travis level rises and people along the lake like it

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Early Tuesday, the Lower Colorado River Authority opened the gates at Wirtz and Starkee dams. KXAN found four people along Lake Travis who say this water increase was what they were hoping to see.

Retired for more than two decades, Roger Shull had to find other ways to stay occupied when the water was so low for so long.

"I have to change my habits," Shull said, "We used to go down to the lake all the time. When it was dry we picked up other hobbies. So now we have to think about going back down there."

He's a retired hydrologist. So water measurements have always been his thing.

"So if it gets too shallow you can't launch your boat in," he said, walking the 400 feet down to his dock from his house. His dock hits the ground when the water level is at 660 feet.

"Just a week ago, we were celebrating that it was touching the dock," said Shull.

He watched the rain come in and not just his dock rise.. but many along the shallow fingers of Lake Travis. Another five feet and his dock will be floating. So he's looking forward to more clouds and more rain coming down.

"If we get feet of water here. We'll think about taking the boat back out," he said.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, Lake Travis 661.36 feet. The lake is considered full at 681 for water supply storage.

