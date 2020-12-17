Lake Travis ISD board votes to create police department to start in 2021-22

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lake Travis Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted Wednesday to allow superintendent Paul Norton to create a district-wide police department.

The board’s decision now authorizes Norton to hire a police chief and five officers, along with purchasing uniforms, equipment, vehicles and other start-up items. The initial costs will be $400,000, paid through the district’s 2018 bond program. An annual operating budget for the department is set at $540,000, and will come from the district’s general fund in 2021-22 when the department becomes active.

“As we look at the future of our District’s security personnel for 2021 and beyond, we have determined—given our size and continued growth—that the establishment of a school district police department is in our best interest,” a release from the school district said. “We believe that a comprehensive Lake Travis ISD-based police department, whose jurisdiction would encompass all territory within our school boundaries, will enhance the safety and security of the entire district.”

Lake Travis ISD had contracted with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for three school resource officers to serve the district. That relationship will continue until next year, the district said.

“On behalf of our school board, I want to thank the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and their deputies for their years of service to our school district; we are truly grateful,” Norton said. “The safety and security of our staff and students is truly a community partnership. We will continue to partner with Travis County, as well as with the Bee Cave and Lakeway police departments.”