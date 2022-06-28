AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple agencies responded to put out a house fire Tuesday on the banks of Lake Travis.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue said the homeowners were inside at the time of the fire but were able to get out uninjured after hearing smoke alarms. The fire went to two alarms and firefighters had to take a defensive approach to get it under control. By 2:40 p.m., the fire was downgraded to one alarm and firefighters were trying to put out hot spots. No other homes in the area were evacuated.

A house on Chateau Drive along Lake Travis caught fire Tuesday and multiple agencies responded to put it out. (Lake Travis Fire Rescue photo)

Crews used water from the lake to help get the fire under control, LTFR said.

LTFR received the call for the fire at 10:31 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chateau Drive. That’s off RM 620 near Hudson Bend Middle School. By 11:10 a.m., Oak Hill and Austin fire departments, along with Austin-Travis County EMS, were assisting at the scene.