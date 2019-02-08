Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority announced Thursday that they are moving up the timetable for the refilling of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.

The refill of Lake LBJ is scheduled to begin Feb. 24 and is expected to be completed in three days. Lake Marble Falls will begin March 18 as previously scheduled.

Lake LBJ initially had its refill scheduled for March 18 as well, but officials felt moving up the date by three weeks would be easier on residents.

“After further evaluating the timetable for the drawdown, elected officials on Lake LBJ have now informed us that shortening the drawdown to February 24 works better for their constituents,“ said LCRA general manager Phil Wilson. “LCRA is pleased to be responsive to our local elected officials, and at their request, we’ll begin refilling Lake LBJ on February 24.”

According to LCRA, the change in the lake's refill schedule has also been praised by local officials. “We are appreciative of LCRA collaborating with the 2018 flood-affected counties and cities to meet the needs of our citizens and businesses," said Ron Cunningham, Llano County Judge.

However, Cunningham told KXAN while the economic impact is important, his overall concern is health and safety. He is working with other county officials to figure out how to address the debris and safety hazards, like exposed tree limbs, that are still present along the exposed lake bottom. When the lake is refilled, they will be hidden just under the surface and present problems for swimmers and boaters.

Lake LBJ was lowered in late December to give lakeside property owners the ability to remove debris and make repairs after the devastating floods back in October 2018.