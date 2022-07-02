AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting at sunset Saturday, no watercrafts will be allowed on Lake Austin. The city’s annual ordinance will lift Tuesday at sunrise.

The ban applies to personal watercrafts, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices. Kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are allowed.

According to a city release, Austin Police Department’s Lake Patrol Unit will enforce the ordinance. If a boat operator sees a rotating or flashing blue beacon light, they must reduce power immediately, bring the vessel to a no-wake speed and stop for the water safety vessel.

Lake Travis is not affected by the watercraft ban. Lake Austin stretches from Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam.

The city’s annual ordinance, which aims to enforce public safety, also goes into effect for periods around the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.

Boaters should call 911 to report reckless boat operations or for emergencies.