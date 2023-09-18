Volunteers joined Keep Austin Beautiful and the Austin Rowing Club Monday morning for cleanup efforts at Lady Bird Lake. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers joined Keep Austin Beautiful and the Austin Rowing Club Monday morning for cleanup efforts at Lady Bird Lake.

The event ran from 9-11 a.m. Monday. Volunteers assisted in waterway cleanups as well as collecting litter along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

Attendees were cautioned to be mindful of toxic algae blooms and zebra mussels during their volunteer shift. They were also asked to be able to identify poison ivy, oak and sumac, which was deemed “essential for a safe cleanup.”

It’s not the first time the two organizations have collaborated on cleanup initiatives. Back in July, a team of volunteers helped collect waste from Lady Bird Lake following the Fourth of July holiday.