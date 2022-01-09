Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to close for a week due to staffing shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is closing for a week due to staffing shortages, according to an email.

The attraction’s organizers announced it would be closed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14.

A reason for the staffing shortage was not given.

Ticketholders for Luminations nights should know those are canceled as well. The center’s email said their events team would contact those impacted by the cancelation to reschedule for another day.

Anyone with questions about their Luminations ticket should contact support@wildflower.org.