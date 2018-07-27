Labor shortage, rising costs weigh on beloved Hoover's Cooking restaurant Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hoover's restaurant on Manor road (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hoover's Cooking restaurant at 2002 Manor Rd. has carved out a special place in the hearts of customers through a mix of southern, Tex-Mex, Cajun and barbecue dishes. This October, the "Texas Cooking" restaurant will have been in business for 20 years.

However, the rising cost of operating a business compounded by the difficulties of finding labor in the Austin food service world have made things more difficult for the restaurant, it's owner says.

The Hoover's owner and general manager, Hoover Alexander, says it's more complex than the increasingly common story of the Austin restaurant struggling to keep up with growing competition and prices.

"We're having trouble like so many other restaurants, but our number one problem is the labor shortage in the front and back of the house," he said in an email to KXAN several weeks ago. "We've sadly had to close on Monday nights for several weeks, to allow for a full day off for all of our kitchen staff, for example."

He said there are also other issues familiar to the majority of restaurants in town: rising costs and competition.

Alexander is a native east Austinite and a fifth-generation Texan.

He was inspired by the world of food service at NightHawk where he ate while attending UT and ultimately started working at in 1973.

NightHawk, which opened in the 1930s, was run by Harry Akin, who The Hoover's website refers to as "a pioneer of racial integration in Austin restaurant."

Hoover said he runs his business by the principles he learned from Akin: treat others with the same kindness you'd expect in return and remember, "there is nothing accidental about quality."

It just so happens that the Frisco, the last remaining restaurant of the NightHawk chain, will be closing on July 29 due to "changing demographics, increasing competition, and an already tight labor market."

Alexander went to the Frisco on Thursday to help celebrate the restaurant before it closed for good. The Frisco was packed and Alexander was bombarded by people asking him about his own business and reminiscing about the old days of the NightHawk.

"Folks are just packed out the door now, but too little too late," Hoover said of the Frisco. "If they had just a fraction of the support day in and day out, week in and week out, they would not be closing in a few days."

For him, it's sad to see great businesses that drew people to Austin get pushed out. Alexander wants his own restaurant to stay afloat in Austin because he feels a duty to continue the NightHawk legacy.

He plans to talk with the Frisco management about including NightHawk nights or NightHawk dishes at Hoover's Cooking.

"I feel it more incumbent upon myself to make sure they're not forgotten," he said.

He noted that the Frisco's cream pies are the "yardsticks" by which he measures his own deserts. Both restaurants need a significant amount of labor because they make their food from scratch and focus on quality ingredients.

And like the Frisco, labor is a significant problem for Hoover's Cooking, Alexander said it is their greatest challenge currently.

Right now, Alexander employs a staff of more than 40 people. He would like to have at least five more.

Last November, Alexander said he lost a couple employees for higher paying jobs. This forced the restaurant to close for several days and to discontinue serving breakfast.

Since then, Hoover's Cooking has had to close on certain days of the week — most recently on Mondays — to give the employees who were putting in all those hours a chance to have a day off.

"It's really just a matter of kind of limping forward with being short of help," he said.

This past month, Alexander made two hires that have eased some of the pressure, allowing them to reopen on Monday nights.

But even now, many of his employees are working swing shifts or doubles to cover all the hours the restaurant is open. And the restaurant still does not have the bandwidth to serve breakfast again, its owner noted.

Alexander is not alone in dealing with this hurdle.

Statistics from the Austin Chamber of Commerce April 2018 job report shows that on a scale of 1-99 (99 being the hardest to fill) food service and preparation jobs rank 58.

The Chamber's report also shows that for jobs that require a high school diploma or less, food service jobs "remain harder-to-fill occupations."

Richie Jackson, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, said that a labor shortage is the single biggest issue their association hears about every day.

Richie said it's a problem seen nationwide with a more robust economy and lots of competition for employees. But he said it's exacerbated in cities like Austin where unemployment is low and affordable housing is scarce.

Richie explained that the prime workforce for restaurants is in the 16 to 26-year-old demographic, which he calls "a shrinking pool."

Fewer young people are choosing to make a career of working in restaurants as Alexander has, Richie explained. TRA plans to do more work with high school and college students to teach them about how they can have success in the food service world.

"Probably the biggest thing is people really understanding we do offer a lifetime career and pathways to the middle class and the opportunity of flexibility in work hours," Richie said. "We've got to do a better job of making sure everyone understands that it's a good job, not just for a first job, but for a job of a lifetime."

He added that technology can solve some of these labor problems (think pre-grated cheese or tablets at tables that you order from, as opposed to waitstaff) but cities can help by increasing the amount of affordable housing and access to parking and transportation.

Alexander said the scarcity of affordable housing in Austin has impacted his employees as well.

"A big part of my labor pool has to move further out, they have to move further east," Hoover said, noting that one of his managers had to move to Kyle and another lives in Manor.

"It's harder and harder to bring people in on what we can afford to pay," he said, noting that any salary increases will mean an increase in the prices customers see on the menu.

Alexander also believes an additional burden will come from the possibility of Austin's paid sick leave policy which, unless stopped by pending legal challenges, will go into effect this October.

With his tight staffing numbers, what works for him now is having employees swap days if they're sick.

On top of that, he has also seen "employee poaching" from other restaurants in Austin, noting that people have walked into his restaurants and offered business cards to his employees, trying to encourage them to switch jobs.

Which is why Alexander feels it's all the more important for Austinites to spend time and money at the local businesses within four miles or so of where they live.

"Local dollars do matter," he said.

That's something Kathy Sokolic is very aware of. She lives in the Mueller neighborhood not too far from Hoover's Cooking. Sokolic was at a community meeting when she learned that Hoover's was having trouble and could use a support from local customers.

She got on neighborhood social media groups and began posting to her neighbors, encouraging them to go to Hoover's as well.

"The pie, it's delicious," Sokolic said. "And Hoover himself has just been a staple in the community for years, so of course you would want to support him."

"It would be a shame if he were to go away, but let's let him do it until he wants to hang up his chef's hat," she added.

It's a message Alexander hopes neighbors, city officials and state leaders alike hear:

"Support those local folk if you want to see them existing and be around," he said.