AUSTIN (KXAN) — A personal watercraft ban is now in place on Lake Austin for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The ban went into effect at sunset Friday. It will lift Tuesday at sunrise.

The ban applies to personal watercrafts, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices. Kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are not affected.

People operating motorboats on Lake Austin should stay to the right of the lake except when assisting a downed water skier, the ordinance says.

Austin Police Department’s Lake Patrol Unit will enforce the ordinance. If a boat operator sees a rotating or flashing blue beacon light, they must reduce power immediately, bring the vessel to a no-wake speed and stop for the water safety vessel.

The city’s annual ordinance, which aims to enforce public safety, also goes into effect for periods around the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

Lake Travis is not affected by the watercraft ban. Lake Austin stretches from Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam.

Boaters should call 911 for emergencies or to report reckless boat operations.