AUSTIN (KXAN) — A personal watercraft ban is in place on Lake Austin for Labor Day weekend.

The ban went into effect at sunset Friday. It will lift Tuesday at sunrise.

The ban applies to personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar vessels. Kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are not affected.

Austin Police Department’s Lake Patrol Unit will enforce the ordinance.

The city’s annual ordinance, which aims to enforce public safety, also goes into effect for periods around the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

People operating motorboats on Lake Austin should stay to the right of the lake except when assisting a downed water skier, the ordinance says.

Lake Travis is not affected by the watercraft ban. Lake Austin stretches from Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam.

Boaters should call 911 for emergencies or to report reckless boat operations.