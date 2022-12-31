AUSTIN (KXAN) — The year is coming to a close, and KXAN took a look back at 2022 to see which of our Facebook posts were the most engaging for our viewers.

Here’s a list of our page’s top 15 trending social stories for 2022.

15. Deer enjoying the rain in Dripping Springs — August

After weeks of Central Texas experiencing a drought, the area finally saw rain in August, and the wildlife in Dripping Springs certainly enjoyed it too. Thanks, Tina Rounsaville for the video!

14. Aerial photo of the Williamson County Fair — October

The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Oct. 26, and hundreds of people liked and commented on the KXAN aerial photo post. Many of the comments included people tagging family and friends to also take a look.

13. Robert Hadlock retires after 32 years at KXAN — July

KXAN News viewers have seen Robert Hadlock anchoring the evening news in Austin for 32 years. Robert made his debut on KXAN News at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, 1990. He is the longest-serving news anchor on Austin television.

KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans shared his nuptial announcement in early December with viewers loving this spectacular image below!

11. Texas Library Association forms coalition against banning books — March

In March, the Texas Library Association launched Texans for the Right to Read — a grassroots coalition against efforts to ban certain books across the state. The TLA has roughly 5,000 members made up of school, public, academic and special librarians.

Members of a Leander ISD high school marching band and dance company headed to New York to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Vandegrift High School Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company performed for the holiday tradition.

9. Tornado moving through Round Rock — March

A damaging tornado outbreak and severe storms moved through the Central Texas area on March 21. KXAN captured a tornado moving through Round Rock during the 5 p.m. broadcast.

At just 12 years old, Deep Hayer geared up for college at Austin Community College. Deep said he was motivated by setting goals and working hard, a quality he said he got from his parents.

7. We found the red pickup truck that flipped over in Elgin tornado — March

The video of the truck driving through a tornado in Elgin went viral. Hundreds of thousands saw it across the world. The driver of the red truck in the viral video, 16-year-old Riley Leon, only had minor injuries.

Below are images of what the truck looked like after the tornado.

Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis) Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

6. Fort Worth dealership gifted new truck to teen caught in tornado — March

After the video of Leon’s narrow escape went viral on social media, a Fort Worth dealership offered up a brand-new truck free of charge.

A west Austin H-E-B store three years in the making has an official open day set for February 2023. H-E-B made the announcement after construction had paused from pandemic-related delays. The store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the Austin area, built above an underground parking garage and including a two-story porch.

4. Texas Longhorns sweep Louisville Cardinals to win 1st NCAA title since 2012 — December

The top-seeded Texas Longhorns swept the Louisville Cardinals in the national championship match Saturday at the CHI Health Center. It’s the third time the Longhorns have won the NCAA volleyball title and the first since 2012. Set scores were 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.

One day in January was particularly windy here in Central Texas. This porta-potty went on a little joy ride in Sun City, Texas (around 35 miles north of Austin). Thanks, Jazz Warner for the video.

Effect Oct. 1, Travis County employees saw a pay bump when the county’s minimum wage was raised from $15 to $20. The increase translates to a base salary of $41,600 annually.

In April, Elon Musk opened Giga Texas in Austin. To date, it is the largest factory in the world by volume. Musk also said the company was entering a new phase with its sixth factory and new global headquarters in Travis County.