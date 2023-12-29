AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN covers news in an in-depth and investigative manner, and while most of our updates are shared on our website, we also share things on social media.

Instagram is a place for us to share small snippets of the stories we cover, and we also use the platform to take the opportunity to interact a little more with our viewers.

We’ve compiled our top 10 most interacted with Instagram posts of 2023. (Data was tracked from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 6, 2023).

A wildfire in the Ruby Ranch subdivision in west Buda burned more than 50 acres in July. Video footage shows grass and brush burning, and plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Wildfires are common in the summertime in Central Texas.

In April, a Kyle resident got a video of a bobcat wandering around the Plum Creek area while she was out for a walk with her dog. In the video, the chihuahua can be heard growling at the bobcat.

Texas Parks and Wildlife told KXAN that it’s “perfectly normal” for bobcats to be in urban areas, and to be active during both the day and night.

Read the story here.

During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrated through June, a Round Rock couple’s doorbell camera captured someone removing Pride signs and decorations from the front of their home.

One of the signs read “Round Rock Pride,” and the other said, “Pride Lives Here.”

Read more from the couple here.

A viewer sent us some videos she captured of foxes out and about on the St. Edward’s University campus in July.

Learn more about foxes in Central Texas here.

One of the many issues caused by the late January/early February winter storm was the effect on Austin’s power lines. Thousands of people were without power for days in the aftermath of the storm.

A viewer took a video of power lines in northwest Austin sparking and catching fire in the midst of those wintery conditions.

Read the details of the mass power outages here.

No. 5: Bobcat explores home’s deck in northwest Austin

A northwest Austin resident spotted a bobcat hanging out on their deck and sent us the video.

Read more about bobcats at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website.

Large, dangerous hail fell in parts of Central Texas on a Sunday night in September as severe storms moved through the area. Several viewers sent in photos and videos of the storms and damage caused in their wake.

The hail storms ended up causing about $600 million in damage to the Austin area, according to the National Weather Service.

Read more about the storm and see photos of the damage here.

In August, a car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander, causing a power outage in the area. A driver’s dash camera captured the crash on video.

Leander Police said there were no fatalities or major injuries associated with the crash.

A doorbell camera captured incredible footage of a dust devil spinning up in front of a Georgetown home in July.

Dust devils happen when intense surface heat causes a column of rising air, which then starts spinning due to the rotation of the earth.

Read more on this story here.

March 21 marked the one-year anniversary of KXAN’s weather cameras capturing a tornado moving over Interstate 35 in Round Rock in real-time.

That day, six separate tornadoes moved through Central Texas causing severe damage and injuries.

Read the story here.