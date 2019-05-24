KXAN’s Robert Hadlock appears on Jeopardy!, take the Texas quiz here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, KXAN’s head anchor Robert Hadlock delivered one of the clues on television game show JEOPARDY! as part of the “Clues Across Texas” category.

While 27-consecutive winner James Holzhauer got Hadlock’s clue correct — can you answer all the “Clues Across Texas” clues?

Clues Across Texas quiz

Clue 1:

The “Branding the Brazos” sculptures depict a cattle drive across Waco’s Suspension Bridge, opened in 1870 as part of this trail; there was a nickel toll for each head of cattle crossing

Answer:

What’s The Chisholm Trail?

_____

Clue 2:

You may think the Yellow Rose is the Texas State Flower, but it’s actually this one named for its color.

Answer:

What is the bluebonnet?

_____

Clue 3:

Opened in 1961, KTRK was the first large domed structure in Houston; a few years later its architect, Hermon Lloyd, designed this bigger one

Answer:

What is the Astrodome?

_____

Clue 4:

The George W. Bush Presidential Library is in this city where the President moved back to after the White House.

Answer:

What is Dallas?

_____

Clue 5:

The Witte Museum’s collection includes a fiddle filled with rattlesnake rattles that belonged to this frontiersman and onetime congressman who met his end at the Alamo.

Answer:

Who is Davy Crockett?