KXAN’s Robert Hadlock appears on Jeopardy!, take the Texas quiz here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, KXAN’s head anchor Robert Hadlock delivered one of the clues on television game show JEOPARDY! as part of the “Clues Across Texas” category.
While 27-consecutive winner James Holzhauer got Hadlock’s clue correct — can you answer all the “Clues Across Texas” clues?
Clues Across Texas quiz
Clue 1:
The “Branding the Brazos” sculptures depict a cattle drive across Waco’s Suspension Bridge, opened in 1870 as part of this trail; there was a nickel toll for each head of cattle crossing
Answer:
What’s The Chisholm Trail?
_____
Clue 2:
You may think the Yellow Rose is the Texas State Flower, but it’s actually this one named for its color.
Answer:
What is the bluebonnet?
_____
Clue 3:
Opened in 1961, KTRK was the first large domed structure in Houston; a few years later its architect, Hermon Lloyd, designed this bigger one
Answer:
What is the Astrodome?
_____
Clue 4:
The George W. Bush Presidential Library is in this city where the President moved back to after the White House.
Answer:
What is Dallas?
_____
Clue 5:
The Witte Museum’s collection includes a fiddle filled with rattlesnake rattles that belonged to this frontiersman and onetime congressman who met his end at the Alamo.
Answer:
Who is Davy Crockett?