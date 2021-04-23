KXAN’s Jim Spencer wins 2021 Trailblazer Award from Austin Alliance for Women in Media

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former longtime chief meteorologist for the KXAN First Warning Weather team Jim Spencer was honored Thursday night with the 2021 Trailblazer Award from the Austin Alliance for Women in Media.

The alliance said the Trailblazer Award highlights a person who has had at least 20 years of experience in media and “demonstrates high standards in their commitment of time and talent” to their companies and community.

Members of the KXAN family and the Austin community congratulated Spencer on his well-deserved achievement in a fun video.

“Congratulations Jim Spencer on a lifetime of achievement. Thank you for helping us weather the weather on KXAN for over 30 years,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “Your dedication to the community both on and off the camera is an absolute gift. You are truly a trailblazer.”

The TODAY Show’s Al Roker congratulated Spencer on not only his award, but on his “semi-retirement,” which was announced in January.

“Hey, congratulations Jim on your retirement — oh, semi-retirement — because when bad things happen they’re bringing you in, Jim! Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in. What an achievement! Congratulations, my friend,” Roker said.

Even Kaxan, Spencer’s rescue dog, joined in on the video.

“Congratulations, dad! And thank you for rescuing me.”

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans also took home the award for Television On-Air Personality of the Year.