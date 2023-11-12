AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, KXAN News won 10 Lone Star Emmys–a KXAN record!
See the full list below of which stories won:
JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE
TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation
- Christopher Adams, Investigative Producer
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter
- Will DuPree, Political Reporter
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
- Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
- Mike Rush, Investigative Reporter
- Kelsey Thompson, Reporter
- Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
- Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter
- Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer
NEWSCAST – MORNING/DAYTIME – MEDIUM/SMALL MARKETS
Austin In the Dark
- Tom Miller, Anchor
- Sally Hernandez, Anchor
- Kristen Currie, Meteorologist
- Blake DeVine, Reporter
- Dylan McKim, Reporter
CONTINUING COVERAGE
Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors | Legislative Impact
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
- Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
- Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS
Trapped By Tickets: The Real Cost to Texas Drivers
- Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter
CRIME – NEWS
Case Dismissed: Violent Crimes Rejected
- Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS
Held Up: Crime Victims Waiting For State Money
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Host
SOCIETAL CONCERNS – NEWS
Missing In Texas: Legal Loopholes
- David Barer, Investigative Producer
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Photojournalist
WEATHER – NEWS
Water Worry: The Climate Change Factor
- David Yeomans, Chief Meteorologist/Investigative Reporter
- Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS
The Exit: Teachers Leave. Students Suffer.
- Christopher Adams, Investigative Producer
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Host
- Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
- Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT
State Of Texas: Heat Record & School Shooting Report
- Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer
- John Thomas, Political Producer
- Jala Washington, Political Reporter
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter