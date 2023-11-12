AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, KXAN News won 10 Lone Star Emmys–a KXAN record!

See the full list below of which stories won:

JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE

TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation

  • Christopher Adams, Investigative Producer
  • David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
  • Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter
  • Will DuPree, Political Reporter
  • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
  • Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
  • Mike Rush, Investigative Reporter
  • Kelsey Thompson, Reporter
  • Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
  • Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter
  • Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer

NEWSCAST – MORNING/DAYTIME – MEDIUM/SMALL MARKETS

Austin In the Dark

  • Tom Miller, Anchor
  • Sally Hernandez, Anchor
  • Kristen Currie, Meteorologist
  • Blake DeVine, Reporter
  • Dylan McKim, Reporter

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors | Legislative Impact

  • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
  • Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
  • Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS

Trapped By Tickets: The Real Cost to Texas Drivers

  • Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter

CRIME – NEWS

Case Dismissed: Violent Crimes Rejected

  • Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
  • Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
  • Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS

Held Up: Crime Victims Waiting For State Money

  • David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
  • Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
  • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Host

SOCIETAL CONCERNS – NEWS

Missing In Texas: Legal Loopholes

  • David Barer, Investigative Producer
  • Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
  • Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Photojournalist

WEATHER – NEWS

Water Worry: The Climate Change Factor

  • David Yeomans, Chief Meteorologist/Investigative Reporter
  • Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS

The Exit: Teachers Leave. Students Suffer.

  • Christopher Adams, Investigative Producer
  • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer/Host
  • Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
  • Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT

State Of Texas: Heat Record & School Shooting Report

  • Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer
  • John Thomas, Political Producer
  • Jala Washington, Political Reporter
  • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter