KXAN wins Station Photojournalism category in statewide broadcast awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News beat out other stations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio to win the Station Photojournalism category in the inaugural Texas Broadcast News Awards.
KXAN’s Eric Henrikson compiled 2021’s best shots from our station’s photojournalists and multimedia journalists in an entry spanning a little over 10 minutes, which can be viewed in the video player above.
The compilation features coverage on severe weather, the Sixth Street mass shooting, Austin’s homelessness response and the February 2021 winter storm.
Station Photojournalism isn’t the only category KXAN won. Reporter Tahera Rahman was recognized in the Multimedia Journalist category as well as Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans in the Specialty or Beat Reporting category.
The KXAN Investigates Team also won in the Continuing Coverage category for its ongoing stories on racial profiling.
More finalists in other categories such as Breaking News, Evening Newscast and Investigative Report will be announced April 9 — all of which KXAN has submitted entries for.
This year, the Texas Broadcast News Awards took the place of the discontinued Texas Associated Press Broadcast Awards. The awards received more than 400 entries from radio and television stations in the state.