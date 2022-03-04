KXAN wins Station Photojournalism category in statewide broadcast awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News beat out other stations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio to win the Station Photojournalism category in the inaugural Texas Broadcast News Awards.

KXAN’s Eric Henrikson compiled 2021’s best shots from our station’s photojournalists and multimedia journalists in an entry spanning a little over 10 minutes, which can be viewed in the video player above.

The compilation features coverage on severe weather, the Sixth Street mass shooting, Austin’s homelessness response and the February 2021 winter storm.

Station Photojournalism isn’t the only category KXAN won. Reporter Tahera Rahman was recognized in the Multimedia Journalist category as well as Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans in the Specialty or Beat Reporting category.

KXAN Photojournalist Todd Bynum at DKR (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Ed Zavala covering a presidential visit (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Ed Zavala in the field (KXAN Photo)

Photojournalist Richie Bowes works the camera for Multimedia Journalist Tahera Rahman (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Multimedia Journalist Jala Washington (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Timothy Holcomb interviews Matthew McConaughey (KXAN Photo)

Multimedia Journalists Brianna Hollis and Nabil Remadna interview Multimedia Journalist Candy Rodriguez (KXAN Photo)

Photojournalist Chris Nelson (KXAN Photo)

Multimedia Journalist Tahera Rahman and Photojournalist Chris Nelson (KXAN Photo)

Photojournalist Richie Bowes and his camera (KXAN Photo)

Multimedia Journalist Nabil Remadna and Photojournalist Andy Way in the field (KXAN Photo)

Reporter Erin Cargile and Photojournalist Juan Salinas at the Capitol (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez (KXAN Photo)



KXAN Photojournalist Julie Karam on the job (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Julie Karam on the job (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Multimedia Journalist Candy Rodriguez and Photojournalist Julie Karam (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Juan Salinas (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photographer Andrew Choat in the field (KXAN Photo)

Editor Eric Lefenfeld working on a piece for KXAN’s newscasts (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Photojournalist Andy Way (KXAN Photo)

KXAN Editor Sean Farrar (KXAN Photo)

Multimedia Journalist Eric Henrikson with his trusty camera (KXAN Photo)

The KXAN Investigates Team also won in the Continuing Coverage category for its ongoing stories on racial profiling.

More finalists in other categories such as Breaking News, Evening Newscast and Investigative Report will be announced April 9 — all of which KXAN has submitted entries for.

This year, the Texas Broadcast News Awards took the place of the discontinued Texas Associated Press Broadcast Awards. The awards received more than 400 entries from radio and television stations in the state.