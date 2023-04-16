AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Texas Association of Broadcasters presented KXAN with six Texas Broadcast News Awards, with several KXAN team members recognized for their projects and achievements.

In March, KXAN was announced as a winner in three categories, as well as named as a finalist in a few others.

“The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state,” TAB said.

The awards were in the following Television categories:

Public Affairs – Josh Hinkle and John Thomas

Investigative Report – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle

Carole Kneeland Award – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle

Multimedia/Digital Storytelling – Josh Hinkle, Kate Winkle, Haley Cihock and John Thomas

Politics/Election Coverage – Josh Hinkle, John Thomas, Jackie Kingston and Laney Valian

Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence

KXAN presented with awards during 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards

KXAN presented with awards during 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards

KXAN presented with awards during 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards

KXAN presented with awards during 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards

In television coverage, KXAN was presented with an award in the Public Affairs category for the station’s State of Texas: Stop Mass Shootings coverage.

KXAN Investigates was awarded in the Investigative Report category for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors

KXAN was also honored with the Carole Kneeland Award for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors. The award was named after an Austin news director who, according to TAB, believed in a newsroom leadership training effort. The award recognizes work done on an issue that required the use of the Texas Public Information Act or Freedom of Information Act.

In the Multimedia/Digital Storytelling category, KXAN was awarded for its Stop Mass Shootings coverage.

For the Politics/Election Coverage category, KXAN received an award for the State of Texas Gubernatorial Debate post-show.