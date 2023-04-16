AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Texas Association of Broadcasters presented KXAN with six Texas Broadcast News Awards, with several KXAN team members recognized for their projects and achievements.
In March, KXAN was announced as a winner in three categories, as well as named as a finalist in a few others.
“The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state,” TAB said.
The awards were in the following Television categories:
- Public Affairs – Josh Hinkle and John Thomas
- Investigative Report – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle
- Carole Kneeland Award – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle
- Multimedia/Digital Storytelling – Josh Hinkle, Kate Winkle, Haley Cihock and John Thomas
- Politics/Election Coverage – Josh Hinkle, John Thomas, Jackie Kingston and Laney Valian
- Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence
In television coverage, KXAN was presented with an award in the Public Affairs category for the station’s State of Texas: Stop Mass Shootings coverage.
KXAN Investigates was awarded in the Investigative Report category for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors
KXAN was also honored with the Carole Kneeland Award for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors. The award was named after an Austin news director who, according to TAB, believed in a newsroom leadership training effort. The award recognizes work done on an issue that required the use of the Texas Public Information Act or Freedom of Information Act.
In the Multimedia/Digital Storytelling category, KXAN was awarded for its Stop Mass Shootings coverage.
For the Politics/Election Coverage category, KXAN received an award for the State of Texas Gubernatorial Debate post-show.