KXAN wins 4 Lone Star Emmy Awards for investigations, weather series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, KXAN was honored with four Lone Star Emmy Awards, highlighting its investigations and educational weather series.

The awards include major categories such as “Investigative Report – Series” and “Journalistic Enterprise.”

“Winning these specific Emmy awards is exciting because they align so well with our in-depth and investigative news brand and commitment to the community,” said Eric Lassberg, KXAN’s Vice President and General Manager.

KXAN’s investigative journalists were honored in “Investigative Report – Series” and “Journalistic Enterprise” for their project Locked in Limbo, including its accompanying podcast. The investigative team focused on families of mentally ill inmates caught inside a broken system and the state’s struggle to find solutions.

KXAN also won for “Continuing Coverage – No Time Limit” for The Accused: Tracking Hidden, Abusive Priests. KXAN investigators took a deep dive into the list of credible sexual abuse of minors by Roman Catholic clergy in Texas.

“Our awards in categories like ‘Investigative Reporting’ and ‘Journalistic Enterprise’ reflect KXAN’s focus,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “Also, each award we received reflects a collaboration inside our newsroom. For example, our reporting on the list of accused priests was an effort by our entire ‘Investigates’ team.”

In the category of “Weather – News Single Story/Series/Feature,” KXAN won an Emmy for First Warning Weather University. In the series, KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans and producer Eric Henrikson explain the science behind weather phenomena.

KXAN was also nominated in the following categories: