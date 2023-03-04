AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Texas Association of Broadcasters announced the 2023 Texas Broadcast News Award Winners and Finalists, and several KXAN projects and team members were selected.

“The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state,” TAB said.

KXAN was honored with the Carole Kneeland Award, named after an Austin news director who, according to TAB, believed in a newsroom leadership training effort.

In television coverage for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio area, KXAN won in the Public Affairs category for the station’s State of Texas: Stop Mass Shootings coverage.

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans also won in the Weather Anchor category for First Warning Weather.

KXAN’s TV coverage was also listed as a finalist in multiple categories, which included Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio area.

In the Multimedia/Digital Storytelling category, KXAN was recognized as a finalist for its Stop Mass Shootings and Medical Debt Lawsuits coverage.

For the Politics / Election Coverage category, the 2022 City of Austin Elections coverage by KXAN Reporter Grace Reader, and the State of Texas Gubernatorial Debate post-show were both recognized as finalists.

KXAN Reporter Nabil Remadna was listed as a finalist in the Reporter category for his stories of Central Texas.

KXAN Investigates was recognized as a finalist in the Investigative Report category with two reports:

Where finalists are noted, TAB said the winners would be announced April 15.