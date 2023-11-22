AUSTIN (KXAN) — This month, we asked our generous Central Texas community to help us with the 2023 KXAN Friendsgiving Challenge — an annual friendly competition between Meteorologist Kristen Currie and Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

As the competition winds down, we are so moved by the numbers. KXAN viewers exceeded the $100,000 goal — for a combined total raised by Teams Kristen and David of $120,202.

Team Kristen showed out this year, raising $65,000 and surpassing Team David, which raised $55,202. This gives Kristen a second Friendsgiving Challenge win over David.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie came out on top in the 2023 Friendsgiving Challenge, which benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. (KXAN graphic)

Even with the friendly competition, the real winner is all of you for opening your hearts and contributing — helping us feed families who might need a little extra help this year.

Remember, you can still donate to Central Texas Food Bank this holiday season even though the competition is over.

Thank you, Central Texas, for participating in the 2023 Friendsgiving Challenge!