AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN will host a gun violence discussion Sunday afternoon amid ongoing discussions surrounding gun safety statewide and nationally. The conversation comes on the one-year anniversary of the fatal Sixth Street mass shooting that killed one and injured 14, as well as nearly three weeks after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde.

Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works in south Austin, will host and lead the conversation at his business. Confirmed attendees include family members of Doug Kantor, who died in the Sixth Street mass shooting; State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin); State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), who authored the Texas Concealed Handgun Law; Leesa Ross, safe gun storage advocate; Bob Woody, a Sixth Street bar owner; Andrea Brewer, the former director of Texas Gun Sense; and Edwin Walker, an attorney with the Texas US Law Shield.

The discussion will begin at 4 p.m.

KXAN will livestream the event online and on Facebook. Check back later for further updates.