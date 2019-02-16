KXAN staff racing at the Austin Marathon

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
david-yeomans_1519656502567.jpg

Austin (KXAN) – Keep your eyes peeled this weekend! KXAN team members are running in the Austin Marathon.

Here’s a list of who’s taking part in the races this year:

David Yeomans

  • Race
    • Half Marathon
  • Role at KXAN
    • KXAN News Today meteorologist

Stephanie Gerry

  • Race
    • Half Marathon (as ambassador for Marathon Kids)
  • Role at KXAN
    • Lifestyle Reporter and Adventure Seeker for Studio 512
  • Why she’s running:
    • I love a challenge, and it’s been several years since my last marathon.

Alex Caprariello

  • Race
    • 5K
  • Role at KXAN
    • Reporter and fill-in anchor
  • Why he’s running:
    • I began running short-distance races in January 2018 after making it a New Year’s resolution. I was instantly hooked! 5K is the perfect distance for me to feel competitive and still get in a great workout. This will be my first race since moving to Austin in November 2018! Wish me luck!

Jennifer Boone

  • Race
    • 5K
  • Role at KXAN
    • Sales Assistant
  • Why she’s running:
    • Running the 5K to support my community and its history, as well as enjoy some team camaraderie with other KXAN employees!

Whitney Milam

  • Race
    • Half Marathon
  • Role at KXAN
    • Commercial Producer
  • Why he’s running:           
    • I discovered distance running in my 40s and found it to be an excellent way to relax, stay in shape and improve my concentration both at home and at work. I train with Gilbert’s Gazelles and enjoy watching the sun come up during our training runs around the city.

Frank Martinez

  • Race
    • Austin Marathon
  • Role at KXAN
    • Photographer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss