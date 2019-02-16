KXAN staff racing at the Austin Marathon

Austin (KXAN) – Keep your eyes peeled this weekend! KXAN team members are running in the Austin Marathon.

Here’s a list of who’s taking part in the races this year:

David Yeomans

Race Half Marathon

Role at KXAN KXAN News Today meteorologist



Stephanie Gerry

Race Half Marathon (as ambassador for Marathon Kids)

Role at KXAN Lifestyle Reporter and Adventure Seeker for Studio 512

Why she’s running: I love a challenge, and it’s been several years since my last marathon.



Alex Caprariello

Race 5K

Role at KXAN Reporter and fill-in anchor

Why he’s running: I began running short-distance races in January 2018 after making it a New Year’s resolution. I was instantly hooked! 5K is the perfect distance for me to feel competitive and still get in a great workout. This will be my first race since moving to Austin in November 2018! Wish me luck!



Jennifer Boone

Race 5K

Role at KXAN Sales Assistant

Why she’s running: Running the 5K to support my community and its history, as well as enjoy some team camaraderie with other KXAN employees!



Whitney Milam

Race Half Marathon

Role at KXAN Commercial Producer

Why he’s running: I discovered distance running in my 40s and found it to be an excellent way to relax, stay in shape and improve my concentration both at home and at work. I train with Gilbert’s Gazelles and enjoy watching the sun come up during our training runs around the city.



Frank Martinez