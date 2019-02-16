KXAN staff racing at the Austin Marathon

Austin (KXAN) – Keep your eyes peeled this weekend! KXAN team members are running in the Austin Marathon.
Here’s a list of who’s taking part in the races this year:
David Yeomans
- Race
- Half Marathon
- Role at KXAN
- KXAN News Today meteorologist
Stephanie Gerry
- Race
- Half Marathon (as ambassador for Marathon Kids)
- Role at KXAN
- Lifestyle Reporter and Adventure Seeker for Studio 512
- Why she’s running:
- I love a challenge, and it’s been several years since my last marathon.
Alex Caprariello
- Race
- 5K
- Role at KXAN
- Reporter and fill-in anchor
- Why he’s running:
- I began running short-distance races in January 2018 after making it a New Year’s resolution. I was instantly hooked! 5K is the perfect distance for me to feel competitive and still get in a great workout. This will be my first race since moving to Austin in November 2018! Wish me luck!
Jennifer Boone
- Race
- 5K
- Role at KXAN
- Sales Assistant
- Why she’s running:
- Running the 5K to support my community and its history, as well as enjoy some team camaraderie with other KXAN employees!
Whitney Milam
- Race
- Half Marathon
- Role at KXAN
- Commercial Producer
- Why he’s running:
- I discovered distance running in my 40s and found it to be an excellent way to relax, stay in shape and improve my concentration both at home and at work. I train with Gilbert’s Gazelles and enjoy watching the sun come up during our training runs around the city.
Frank Martinez
- Race
- Austin Marathon
- Role at KXAN
- Photographer