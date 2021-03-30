KXAN Simple Health 5K in-person race spots sold out, virtual entries available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for an in-person spot in the upcoming KXAN Simple Health 5K run, you’re out of luck.

In accordance with the race’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, registration is capped at 47% of normal capacity, and race officials said the 5K has met that mark well-before the starting gun fires April 25. Registration for virtual entries is still open for the 5K race at $39 per runner.

The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon still has in-person openings, however, but officials also expect it to sell out. The entry fee for an in-person spot is $159. Virtual entries for the half marathon are $69.

“The KXAN Simple Health 5K is such an integral part of race day and we’re thrilled it’s part of this year’s race weekend,” said Jack Murray, co-owner of race organizer High Five Events. “It’s a popular event that has introduced many new runners to Austin Marathon weekend and supports the iconic Paramount Theatre.”

A portion of the proceeds from the 5K race will benefit Paramount Theatre and its educational programs, race officials said. Last year, more than $22,000 was donated to the historic theatre thanks in large part to a matching $10,000 donation by the Moody Foundation.

Organizers are looking at bringing back the marathon event next year, and will carry over the planned 30th anniversary celebrations to coincide with the marathon distance.