KXAN Shelter Spotlight: Meet Teddy, a Labrador retriever mix at Austin Animal Center

Every week, KXAN highlights a pet that’s ready to be adopted from one of Austin’s many animal shelters. This week we have Teddy, a Labrador retriever mix.

Teddy is a tan and white neutered male who is about one year and eight months old.

A new arrival at the Austin Animal Center, Teddy has only been at the shelter since Jan. 2.

He and his handler, Austin Animal Center’s Jennifer Olohan, joined KXAN News Today on Saturday morning.

Jennifer said that Teddy is an energetic boy who would suit a home where he will get plenty of exercise, including daily walks.

“He’s that perfect Austin dog that you can take to a patio. He’s a total sweetheart, a perfect little dog,” she said.

To adopt Teddy or any of the other animals at Austin Animal Center, visit the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop or click here.