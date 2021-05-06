KXAN receives regional Murrow Awards, continues winning streak for digital investigations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the KXAN News team won a total of four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year.

This marked the sixth year in a row KXAN has won the digital and multimedia category for its investigative work on KXAN.com. Some of the projects highlighted included Locked in Limbo, about inmates waiting months or even over a year to get mental health help before they can stand trial; Dead & Undone, about reports related to deaths in custody being filed late or incomplete; Pandemic PASS or FAIL, which explored nationwide solutions to education equity amid the pandemic; Nursing Home Investigations, ongoing coverage into COVID-19 cases and issues; and Accused Priests, which found, one year after an initial list of priests accused of abuse was released, few additional accusers came forward and church lists turned out to be incomplete.

KXAN also won in the podcast category for the second year in a row for its investigative podcast, Catalyst. Season 4 accompanied the Dead & Undone investigation. One of the stories in its Pandemic PASS or FAIL series also won in the hard news category. It explored a San Antonio school’s innovative COVID-19 testing process that allowed students to have an in-person and safe school experience.

Anchor Jennifer Sanders won the “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” award for her work at her previous Nexstar station in Syracuse, WSYR. She highlighted the Congress of Racial Equity that formed in 1942 and its work in Syracuse to fight sub-standard housing.