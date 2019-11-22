KXAN morning anchor returns to home state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN announced last month that John Dabkovich resigned after accepting a new opportunity in his home state of California. Friday, Nov. 22, is his final KXAN broadcast.

Since 2015, Dabkovich co-anchored KXAN News Today alongside Sally Hernandez, David Yeomans and Amanda Dugan. His reporting in Austin ranged from local business development to politics, to six straight hours of coverage during the 2018 Austin serial bombings. He and his wife welcomed their first child while living in Austin.