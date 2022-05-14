AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News mascot Kaxan is celebrating his 10th rescue day Saturday with a fundraiser for Divine Canines, an Austin dog therapy nonprofit.

Kaxan was found in the alley behind KXAN 10 years ago and became the station’s mascot after his owners surrendered him. Today, he works as a certified therapy dog with Divine Canines.

The Barks for Beers fundraiser at Oskar Blues Brewery will support the about 150 active-dog handler teams at Divine Canines.

When this cowboy 🤠 opens his eyes, he hopes to see your faces at his 10th Rescue Day Party this Saturday @OskarBluesATX from 12-3pm.🎉 All well behaved dogs on leash welcome! RSVP here: https://t.co/RAUwiYkOjC @KXAN_Weather @KXAN_News #Austin pic.twitter.com/JIB28UabsV — Kaxan (@Kaxan_KXAN) May 12, 2022

Kaxan’s party started at noon at 10420 Metric Blvd., Ste. 150, Austin. Dog attendees can get treats, and the first 50 pups will get swag bags. The event ends at 3 p.m.