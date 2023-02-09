AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s brand-new studio debuted on the tail end of a winter storm that hit Central Texas and left thousands without power for days — and allowed us to bring the impact of that event to our viewers via improved presentation spaces.

The studio upgrades were an investment on behalf of our audience so we’re better equipped to tell in-depth, investigative stories in an engaging way.

The new space — including an expanded First Warning Weather Center with multiple video display options — allows us to provide more points of view in our coverage.

“The new weather studio matches the caliber of work our team of meteorologists produce,” Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said. “Having ample workspace and multiple, visually stunning presentation areas will be crucial as we cover volatile central Texas weather.”

The design is reflective of Austin, even down to some of the materials used and the skyline scenes behind our anchors.

New KXAN set launched on Feb. 2, 2023 (KXAN Photo)

“Developing, creating, designing and reconstructing our new studio space and news set was one of the more challenging yet rewarding experiences of my career,” said Vice President and General Manager Eric Lassberg. “The best part was being able to design the set with 2.5 times more space with our in-depth and investigative brand in mind and how we could better serve our audience with video-based storytelling. Not to mention, building the best weather set in Texas!”