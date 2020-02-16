KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile highlights her truths in ‘Ted Talk’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State University held a local version of a series of Ted Talks on Saturday. KXAN Investigator, Erin Cargile, had a special part of that.

She has spent the past couple of months preparing for her talk. This year’s theme was “truths.”

Cargile spoke about how investigative journalism can play a role in uncovering the truth in our communities and society. She also talked about the importance of not taking “no” as the final answer and to keep fighting for what is right.

That idea was reflected in a recent story she worked on, and got results on shortly after. It was about an Austin Police officer’s widow who noticed her husband’s final pay check was $29,000 short.

In Cargile’s story, watch how her determination and a KXAN investigation got the widow what she was denied.