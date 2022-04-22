AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Earth Day, KXAN and other NBC affiliates across the country helped The Today Show break a plant-based Guinness World Record on Friday.

KXAN employees joined other volunteers at Zilker Botanical Garden to participate in a nationwide effort on The Today Show to break a record for the most people simultaneously watering plants. About 60 people from Austin took part in the Zoom-driven effort.

KXAN employees joined others to help set a Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously watering plants to help celebrate Earth Day at Zilker Botanical Garden. (KXAN photo/Erik Henrikson)

Led by The Today Show hosts on the plaza in New York City, more than 250 people from 11 groups around the country each watered one plant at the same time for 10 seconds.

When everyone was done watering their plants, 799 participants were confirmed by a Guinness World Record official with The Today Show crew.

TreeFolks board members and supporters, along with staff from Zilker Botanical Garden, Austin Parks and Recreation and environmental consulting firm Antea Group helped break the record, as well.

In order to break the world record, each group had to have at least 50 people on site to each water a plant. Each person had to use their own watering can.