KXAN general manager named ‘Television broadcaster of the year’

Eric Lassberg receives ‘Television Broadcaster of the Year’ award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters Aug. 8, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Chad Cross)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Broadcasters from across Texas gathered in Austin this week to highlight how they serve the public and celebrate the best in the business, culminating in a dinner and ceremony Thursday night.

“Communities throughout Texas rely on their local Radio and Television broadcasters not just for important news, emergency information and entertainment, but also for their leadership in community service and entrepreneurship,” TAB President Oscar Rodriguez said.

Eric Lassberg was among those recognized as leaders within the state. Lassberg has been the Vice President and General Manager for KXAN, KNVA and KBVO for the past 13 years. During his time at KXAN, the station has received numerous awards, including its third Walter Cronkite Award for Political Television Journalism.

“I’m grateful to the Texas Association of Broadcasters for the honor,” Lassberg said. “It’s especially meaningful to me because I’ve been a broadcaster my entire career.”

Lassberg said the most rewarding part of being a broadcaster is working for the local community.

“We serve the community with impactful journalism that enlightens our audience, sometimes even saves lives, as well as effective marketing solutions for local businesses to help them grow,” he said.

Tania Moody, the owner and operator of KLVT-AM Levelland, won the Radio Broadcaster of the Year Award. She purchased the station in 2013 and now manages a team of three, handles more than 50% of the station’s sales, and produces and hosts a morning show.

Longtime broadcaster Jackie Rutledge, now retired, was recognized as Pioneer of the Year. She began working at the Houston Chronicle and radio stations, before transitioning to television. She was general manager at KTXS in Abilene and WOAI in San Antonio, and retired from KWES-TV in Odessa-Midland.

David Stewart with Moving Target Consulting was given the George Marti Award for Engineering Excellence. Mac Aipperspach of Del Mar College was named Educator of the year.