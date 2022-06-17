AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is marking Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day on Friday by giving back to the community we serve.

This year, KXAN is supporting the NYOS Boys & Girls Clubs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Volunteers are working at a day camp, running activities for the children there, including giving them a peek into the world of weather and the TV magic behind green screen technology.

NYOS, a Not Your Ordinary School charter school, provides after school care and summer camps through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, according to its website. The Boys & Girls Clubs has worked in Austin for more than 50 years to provide “high-quality programming and safe out-of-school care,” its website stated.

The “Founder’s Day of Caring” effort is part of a tradition across Nexstar stations to volunteer and do community service projects. Last year, KXAN staff packed “Hope Packs” and worked on a cleanup project with Carrying Hope, which provides support for foster children.

See an updated slideshow throughout the day below:

KXAN soccer balls being prepared for Founder’s Day of Caring June 17, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Matt Mitchell)

Goodie bags being prepared for Founder’s Day of Caring June 17, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Matt Mitchell)

2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the company’s founding.