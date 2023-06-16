KXAN staff volunteered at Meals on Wheels June 16, 2023 for Founder’s Day (KXAN Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN celebrated Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day Friday by giving back to the community we serve.

This year, KXAN linked up with Meals on Wheels, a Central Texas organization that, in addition to delivering meals, also coordinates sending volunteers to senior centers to spend time with older adults.

Loneliness and social isolation are linked to serious health conditions, including some forms of dementia, in older adults, according to the CDC. Further, pew research shows that most older Americans will speed the majority of their day alone.

Friday, KXAN teamed up with the nonprofit for the Founder’s Day of Caring, which is a tradition across all Nexstar Media Group stations to volunteer and do community service projects.

KXAN employees delivered meals, helped to fix doorbells and decorated care packages the Meals on Wheels delivers to their clients.

KXAN staff volunteered at Meals on Wheels June 16, 2023 for Founder’s Day (KXAN Photos)

2023 marks the 27th anniversary of the company’s founding.