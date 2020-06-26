Kolache Factory closes dining rooms as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed pause on the reopening of the Texas economy. That means capacity limits statewide will stay right where they are.​

Restaurants in Texas are currently operating at 75% capacity, but now with COVID-19 on the rise, some businesses like Kolache Factory are preemptively scaling back.​

​​”We have been up and down on sales, but then again we want to be there for our customers and our staff members,” said Hermann Greubler, director of franchise operations with Kolache Factory.

Some of the safety measures the restaurant is taking include closing dining rooms, only allowing staff to use the restrooms and closing down self-serve beverage stations.​​

“To prevent the spread of this virus we need to actually go back to step one and reclose the dining areas and be safer than we were before,” said Greubler. “We want to be more proactive to definitely send a message to everyone out there that we are in a good safe environment.”​​

Texas started reopening its economy May 1, and since that time the number of COVID-19 cases have continued to rise with recent spikes across the state.

Kolache Factory says they are cleaning surfaces more often, and they have posted signs inside reminding people to social distance and wear masks at all times.