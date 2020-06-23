KOKE FM’s Bob Cole diagnosed with COVID-19, resting at home, station says

Bob Cole, radio personality at KOKE FM, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The station says he’s resting at home and following doctor’s orders. (Photo courtesy of KOKE FM)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longtime Austin radio personality Bob Cole, the host of KOKE in the Morning, has COVID-19, the station said on it website.

The post on the station’s website said Cole received the diagnosis Monday, and that he’s “following physician’s orders and resting at home.”

Cole has earned numerous awards in his radio career, most notably his induction into the County Music Hall of Fame in 2003 and Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2008. He has been named the Country Music Association’s DJ of the Year in three different market size categories.

In addition to his radio duties, Cole is one of the stadium announcers at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for Texas Longhorns football games.