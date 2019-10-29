Knock, Knock: Austin Police launch daily checks on sex offenders in new project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Registered sex offenders in Austin will get an extra visit from Austin police over the next month.

The Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration (SOAR) Unit has launched a six-week project to increase compliance checks and verify the addresses of all 1,700 registered sex offenders in Austin.

“It’s just a six week project to see how it goes to do compliance checks every single day instead of just one or twice a week so this is targeting them four or five days a week,” said Austin Police Sgt. Craig Smith with the SOAR Unit.

Sgt. Smith says the extra layer of enforcement will hold sex offenders living in Austin even more accountable.

Depending on the crime, some offenders are required to provide law enforcement with a current address, email address, and even game tags that are used in video game chat rooms.

“We target the high risk ones first, and then we go down the list. So the higher the risk the more likely we are to knock on their door,” he said.

High risk sex offenders include those cases involving an aggravated offense with a weapon or with a child. The SOAR Unit is made up of one lieutenant, one sergeant, three detectives, two senior police officers and one administrative specialist.