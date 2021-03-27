Kites soar into Austin skies as treasured ABC Kite Fest returns for 92nd year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kites flew high into the cloudy Saturday sky in Austin’s parks and green spaces as a treasured event made its return.

The 92nd annual ABC Kite Fest, a celebration of the city’s parks, takes place across the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Though the event is normally held in Zilker Park, this year organizers encouraged people to go to any outdoor area to fly their kite, while social distancing from others.

People enjoy the 2021 ABC Kite Fest in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Organizers of the event gathered in a small group at the Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park on Saturday morning.

Despite the logistical differences this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said the purpose of the event remains as strong as ever.

“While the event looks a bit different from years’ past, the festival’s fundamental mission to foster childhood creativity rings true and is as strong as ever before,” said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services.

“Whether you’re flying a kite for the first time, hosting your own kite contest or discovering your new favorite local park or green space, this year’s event can’t be missed,” he added.

Anyone taking part in the event is encouraged to post videos and photos on Instagram and Facebook and tag the ABC Kite Fest.

The festival recommended Bartholomew District Park, Dick Nichols District Park and Northwest District Park as kite-flying locations due to the available space.