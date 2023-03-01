AUSTIN (KXAN) — Legendary rock band KISS will spend one of its final shows rocking out at Austin’s Moody Center, the band announced in its tour schedule.

KISS will kick off the North American leg of its final tour playing at the Moody Center on Oct. 29, per the schedule. The KISS Army presale is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT March 6, with a public sale slated to begin at 10 a.m. CT on March 10.

“The Final 50 Shows,” the band said in a tweet Wednesday. “The End is HERE!”

KISS’ self-proclaimed final tour is set to commemorate the group’s 50th anniversary, according to tour information. The New York City-formed group will mark the end of its music era by performing at Madison Square Garden for the final two nights of the show — 10 blocks from where the band originated, group members said.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago,” the group said in a statement online. “It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started!”