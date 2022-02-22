Kirk Watson, Austin’s mayor once before, enters 2022 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin mayor wants the job again.

Kirk Watson, who served as Austin’s mayor from 1997-2001, announced Tuesday that he’ll join the race to be the next leader of Austin’s government.

Watson, most recently the dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston after leaving his post as a Texas Senator in 2020, said he’s running “because there’s more to do.”

In a campaign introduction email, Watson said his priorities are fixing Austin’s cost of living, homelessness issues, systemic racism, public safety, transportation and making sure infrastructure is good enough to “manage Austin’s success.”

“We should not simply careen from crisis to crisis,” the email said. “By being inclusive, setting goals we can agree on, and planning wisely, we will create a new, unique, imaginative foundation for Austin’s future success.”

Watson joins Celia Israel, Jennifer Virden and Erica Nix in the mayoral race that will be decided in November’s election. Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo has also expressed interest in running.