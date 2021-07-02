Kingsbury Commons reopens after renovations

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin park hot spot is back open with a brand new look.

Kingsbury Commons, the southern portion of Pease Park, reopened Friday after a year-long renovation.

The Tudor Cottage has been changed to a gathering space. There’s a new playscape, new basketball court and baseball diamond and new feature to hang out called “The Treehouse.”

“It’s just completely affirming seeing people out here enjoying this space just exactly as it was meant to be enjoyed,” said CEO of Pease Park Conservancy Heath Riddles.

Pease Park Conservancy will now assume primary responsibility for the operations and maintenance of the area. They are already preparing for the next section of the park to renovate.

