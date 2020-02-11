Kim Kardashian West, Judd Apatow headline list of SXSW featured speakers

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Director Judd Apatow, Kim Kardashian West, and the frontmen for the band Nine Inch Nails are just a few of the names set to speak at this year’s South by Southwest Conference and Festival, according to a Tuesday release.

The festival released its last round of keynote and featured speakers putting an exclamation point on their current rundown of speakers and sessions for the 34th annual edition.

Apatow will be joined by late-night host Stephen Colbert for an interview/conversation by the two comedic minds. Apatow’s film “The King of Staten Island,” is premiering on opening night of the film portion of SXSW festival.

Kardashian West will take part in a just-announced featured session on criminal justice reform in connection to her upcoming documentary on Oxygen, “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”.

Former University of Texas Chancellor and retired U.S Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven will take part in a conversation called Leadership in Turbulent Times with a focus on media and journalism.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze will be a featured speaker promoting his latest project, an Apple documentary on the Beastie Boys.

Dallas native St. Vincent, AKA Annie Clark, a Grammy-award winning musician, will discuss her role in the film “The Nowhere Inn (Convergence)” with director Carrie Brownstein. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails will discuss their collaboration on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Janelle Monae, an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, is a newly-announced keynote speaker for the conference.

Filmmaker Michael Moore will hold a conversation with Roger Waters, the founding member of the band Pink Floyd.

SXSW 2020 will take place March 13-22.