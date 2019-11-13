Keynote and featured speakers announced for SXSW 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city-wide extravaganza known as South by Southwest (SXSW) is only four months away and this year’s keynotes and featured speakers have finally been revealed.

For those who don’t know, SXSW is an annual conference that celebrates emerging technology, movies and music. Two keynote speakers were announced Tuesday for the upcoming 2020 festival.

The first keynote speaker is famed musician and founding member of the legendary band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters.

Waters was the composer behind Pink Floyd’s numerous platinum albums including “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

He also co-wrote and co-directed “Roger Water: the Wall” a deeply personal look at his own life and loss.

“Roger Waters is a true creative visionary, and we’re pleased to have him participate for 2020,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “SXSW continues to be a unique destination for innovation and discovery, and we’re excited about the addition of the many groundbreaking pioneers, influential voices and business leaders that we’ve added to this year’s lineup.”

The second of the announced keynote speakers is Erin Lee Carr, director of such films as “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter” and “At the Heart of Gold.”

Carr’s film “At the Heart of Gold” is a documentary that shines a spotlight on the sexual assault scandal that rocked the world of US Gymnastics.

“We are thrilled to announce Erin Lee Carr as SXSW’s first Film Keynote for 2020 because we love her work and contributions to the documentary form,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film. “With four feature documentaries, two of which we were privileged to world premiere, she’s established herself as an extraordinary filmmaker, able to create compelling cinematic work out of provocative subjects that don’t easily lend themselves to film.”

Other featured speakers announced for the upcoming festival include: